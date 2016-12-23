Michael Floyd Speaks Out, Tries To Move Forward From DUI With Pa - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Michael Floyd Speaks Out, Tries To Move Forward From DUI With Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer

       FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - Michael Floyd says he's trying to learn from his mistakes following an arrest on charges of driving under the influence earlier this month that led to him being waived by the Arizona Cardinals.

       In his first comments since being claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, Floyd said Thursday he's trying not to think about the Dec. 12 incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, in which he was found asleep behind the wheel of his SUV with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.         Arizona's legal limit for alcohol is .08; A police report revealed Floyd's blood-alcohol level was measured at .217.

        Floyd also had three alcohol-related incidents involving police when he was in college at Notre Dame, including a DUI arrest.

        He says he recognizes that he only has a certain amount of chances and that he's made promises to both the Patriots and himself that it won't happen again.

        Floyd was inactive last week at Denver. The Patriots (12-2) host the Jets (4-10) on Saturday.

        For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL 

        AP-WF-12-22-16 2035GMT
 

