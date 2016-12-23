Spieth's Career-High 27 Points Leading Brown Men's Basketball In - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Spieth's Career-High 27 Points Leading Brown Men's Basketball In Comeback Win Over Maine

Posted: Updated:

        PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Steven Spieth scored 21 of his career-tying 27 points and JR Hobbie had all 15 of his in the second half when Brown came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Maine 82-77 on Thursday.

        Tavon Blackmon added 16 points and Travis Fuller 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double for Brown (8-5), which has won seven of its last eight and is 7-0 at home. Brown made 27 of 36 free throws to Maine's 11-of-18.

        Maine (4-9) led 51-35 with 16 minutes remaining after a Marko Pirovic 3-pointer. Brown came back to take a 54-53 lead on a Hobbie 3-pointer and went on to build a 69-59 edge with 4:21 left.

        Wes Myers' 3-pointer at 2:18 got Maine within two before Fuller scored the next six points for a 79-71 lead with 26 seconds remaining.

        Maine's Andrew Fleming had 23 points and 14 rebounds, his second straight double-double.

        AP-WF-12-22-16 2313GMT<
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.