Matthews' 23 Points & Nine Rebounds Leading URI Past William & Mary In Nonconference Finale

       KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) - E.C. Matthews scored 23 points and pulled down nine rebounds as Rhode Island closed out the non-conference portion of its season with a 73-62 win over William & Mary on Thursday night.

        It was the 23rd time Matthews topped 20 points in his career. Jared Terrell finished with 14 points and Cyril Langevine added four points and 17 rebounds, including seven offensive, for the Rams (8-4).

        Rhode Island shot only 39.1 percent from the field but attempted 20 more field goals than William & Mary (69-49), thanks in part to 15 offensive rebounds and just seven turnovers compared to the Tribe's 16 giveaways.

        Daniel Dixon led William & Mary (5-5) with 14 points. Omar Prewitt added 12.

        The Rams opened up a 13-point lead at the break and cruised for much of the second half. The Tribe managed to get to 60-57 with 5:34 left, but a 7-0 Rams' run put it away. 

