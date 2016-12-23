Germany relieved at apparent death of suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Germany relieved at apparent death of suspect

By: The Associated Press

German Interior Ministry spokesman Tobias Plate has voiced his department’s relief that the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack appears to have been killed in Italy.

After Italy’s interior minister, Marco Minniti, said Anis Amri had been shot in an early-hours shootout in Milan, Plate said “should this turn out to be true then the Interior Ministry is relieved that this person doesn't pose a threat anymore.”

Plate said Germany had not yet received official written notification from Italy but that a German police liaison office in Rome had been informed.

