Christmas gift found on the road

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — A Massachusetts State Trooper is sending out a plea on social media after finding a Christmas present on the side of the road.

Now the rush is on to get it back to its owner before the holidays.

The gift is wrapped, but there is one clue about who it belongs to.

Massachusetts State Trooper and Rhode Island National Guard Platoon Sergeant Luke Bonin says his instincts kicked into high gear when he spotted something on the side of Route 123 in Attleboro Wednesday night.

“It looked like a Christmas present, I picked it up and sure enough it was a Christmas present.”

The gift is perfectly wrapped and Bonin says it is going to stay that way until he tracks down the person it belongs to.

“It’s kind of like a mystery. The kid in me, I don’t want to know what’s in it. This isn’t mine to keep; it’s mine to give back.”

Bonin says there is one clue: A tag stating who the present is intended for and who it is from, but he is not saying who that is.

“It’s to Jimmy from a family member but I don’t want to say who it’s from so when that person comes forward I can verify it’s them.”

Bonin posted a picture of the present on Facebook and so far, it has been shared more than a thousand times.

Many people are more interested in finding out what is inside the box than who it actually belongs to.

“Some think it is an Xbox or a photo album.”

Bonin will keep the gift under his own tree for now and it will stay wrapped until he gets it back to its rightful owner.

“I hope you’re watching or someone you love is watching and they are able to share it with you and I’d be more than happy to get it to you, I’ll even deliver it on Christmas day if I can.”

