Divide in Narragansett Indian Tribe over power struggle

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — A power play within the Narragansett Indian Tribe had state and local police on scene in Charlestown to keep the peace among tribal members.

It all stemmed from a federal judge’s ruling Thursday, which denied involvement in the court case over their chief.

Essentially, the two sides are at a standstill until a resolution can be made.

State police along with police from Charlestown, South Kingstown, and Westerly monitored two different groups of the Narragansett Indian Tribe.

Some were inside the administration building for four nights refusing to leave.

This all stemmed from the tribal elections that took place in 2014 and 2016.

One tribal group says they have questioned management of tribal funds under Chief Sachem Matthew Thomas.

They say he was impeached and that there was a newly elected council in place.

However, the other sanction denied that change of power claiming Matthew Thomas is still Chief Sachem.

In a federal court Thursday morning, the judge denied involvement saying he has no federal jurisdiction.

Now, the two sides are left to come to a resolution on their own. Both say they would work things out under agreeable terms.

Until some sort of agreement is made, the tribal government is effectively shutdown meaning tribal members are not being paid.

ABC6 News has been told that there was supposed to be an election coming up mid-January, but it is unclear if Matthew Thomas was even running for re-election.

