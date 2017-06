By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday morning, and are now looking for help identifying the suspect at large.

The suspect took off before officers arrived at the Citizens Bank on Waterman Street around 10 a.m.

Police say there was no sign of a weapon or firearm.

Customers were originally being turned away as detectives searched the area for the suspect.

More information will be available as details unravel.

