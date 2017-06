By: News Staff

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, CA — Miles Teller, the star of ‘Bleed for This’, was in a car accident Thursday night.

TMZ reported that his truck crashed with an Uber car in the San Fernando Valley and flipped on its side.

The actor was not injured, but was quite upset with the other driver who is believed to have been at fault.

