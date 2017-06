By: News Staff

Family and friends gathered Friday morning for the funeral of a man who was stabbed in East Providence.

The funeral service for 24-year-old Jasper Williams was held at The Pentecostal Church of God in Christ in Providence.

Williams was stabbed on December 10th and died a few days later.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old James Stevens, remains at large.

