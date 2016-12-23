Tiverton Police searching for robbery suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tiverton Police searching for robbery suspect

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

TIVERTON, R.I. – The Tiverton Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to Stateline Tobacco on Stafford Road, on December 17th, 2016, around 8 p.m., for the report of a robbery.

Surveillance footage showed an unidentified male suspect believed to be around 5’5’’- 5’7’’ in height, with a tall, skinny build, and a bandage on his left hand.

Police say the suspect fled the scene shortly after obtaining money from the clerk.

Anyone with information leading to the apprehension of this suspect is urged to contact the Tiverton Police Department at (401) 625-6717.

