UPDATE: 2 high school students killed in Falmouth crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: 2 high school students killed in Falmouth crash

Posted: Updated:
Owen Higgins, and James Lavin Owen Higgins, and James Lavin

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FALMOUTH, M.A. - Two Falmouth High School students have been killed after a car crash Thursday evening.

Police on Friday identified the deceased as 17-year-old James Lavin, and 17-year-old Owen Higgins.

Higgins had been flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to a report that a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders found the car in the woods with two people trapped inside.              

School athletic director Kathleen Burke tells the Cape Cod Times the victims played on the school's hockey team and were also members of the state championship football team.              

The school has closed for the holiday break, but opened Friday to provide counseling to students, parents and staff.              

The crash remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.