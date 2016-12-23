UPDATE: 2 high school students killed in Falmouth crash

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

FALMOUTH, M.A. - Two Falmouth High School students have been killed after a car crash Thursday evening.

Police on Friday identified the deceased as 17-year-old James Lavin, and 17-year-old Owen Higgins.

Higgins had been flown to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they responded to a report that a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders found the car in the woods with two people trapped inside.

School athletic director Kathleen Burke tells the Cape Cod Times the victims played on the school's hockey team and were also members of the state championship football team.

The school has closed for the holiday break, but opened Friday to provide counseling to students, parents and staff.

The crash remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016