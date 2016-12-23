UPDATE: Carrie Fisher now in stable condition - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Carrie Fisher now in stable condition

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

LOS ANGELES, C.A. - Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight Friday.        

Her brother, Todd Fisher, told The Associated Press that she was "out of emergency" and stabilized at a Los Angeles hospital Friday afternoon.

He said he could not discuss any other details about what happened.        

The "Star Wars" star suffered medical trouble during a flight from London and was treated by paramedics immediately upon landing in Los Angeles around noon Friday, according to reports citing anonymous sources.

Celebrity website TMZ, which first reported the incident, said anonymous sources told them the actress suffered a heart attack.

