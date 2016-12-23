Head on collision in Portsmouth sends 2 to hospital

By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. – A man is fighting for his life after head on crash left him trapped in his car for over 20 minutes early Friday evening.

Authorities say they responded to Bristol Ferry Road around 4 p.m. for the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, first responders deduced the operator of the 1st car was trapped inside, and immediately began a 25 minute extrication using the Jaws of Life.

Once freed, the operator was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he faces life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the second car was transported to Newport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Portsmouth Fire Department is investigating at this time.

