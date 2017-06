Courtesy of the Wrentham Police Department

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

WRENTHAM, M.A. - A serious crash in Wrentham on Friday sent one person to the hospital.

According to police a car rolled over and slammed into a utility pole blocking off traffic on Madison Street.

Authorities say one person was airlifted to the hospital.

The pole snapped and crews are working to replace it.

Police say a new utility pole will be replaced through the course of the evening.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016