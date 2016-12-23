UHIP backlog leading to busier soup kitchens

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – Some local soup kitchens are busier than ever, pointing to the backlog from the State’s new benefits system, known as UHIP.

“We’ve seen a big increase in the last few months over here,” explained George Kelley, vice chair of the board of directors for the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen.

More than 2,100 Rhode Islanders are still waiting for their food stamps, plus more than 16,400 applications are pending for additional benefits including Medicaid, in large part because of the ongoing problems with UHIP.

Kelley feels some of those people have taken to area soup kitchens to help make ends meet in the meantime, during a time of year where soup kitchens are already busy.

“I think a lot of them are feeling the pain of what's happening over there with the state," said Kelley.

With more applications coming in and DHS staff taking time off for the holidays, applications are expected to pile up even more.

"We'll take and help anyone we can over here,” offered Kelley. “That's the reason we're here."

The Pawtucket Soup Kitchen has been a relief to the people who depend on those meals – whether they've been touched by the UHIP fallout or not.

"I'm retired and I live alone so being around people and having good conversation - it cheers me up," explained Jim Lee of Pawtucket.

The soup kitchen is open for holiday brunches on December 24 and 25 from 10:30 to 11 a.m., and December 26 for breakfast and dinner.

© WLNE-TV 2016