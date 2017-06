By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. - Police responded to a car wedged under an oil tanker on I-195 East, Friday night.

Authorities say they responded around 9:15 p.m., for the report that a single car had rear-ended a parked oil tanker.

Of the two occupants, one was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The other occupant also had minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

