Rhode Island man faces 22 charges for soliciting 11-year-old girl

Paulo Tomas, Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police and WSET-TV. Paulo Tomas, Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police and WSET-TV.

BEDFORD County, V.A. - A Rhode Island man is facing twenty-two charges for soliciting an 11-year-old girl in Virginia.

Authorities say 45-year-old Paulo Tomas, of Cumberland, was arrested by Rhode Island State Police on Thursday.

Tomas was being investigated for soliciting the young girl online.

The young girl told her mother, who then contacted police.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Investigators soon contacted Rhode Island State Police, and their investigation lead to the location of child pornography in Tomas’ home.

Tomas is being held without bail in Rhode Island, awaiting extradition to Bedford County for prosecution.

Tomas is charged with the following in Virginia:

  • Two counts of taking indecent liberties with child.
  • Thirteen counts of the use of a communication device to facilitate certain offenses involving children.
  • Seven counts of production and distribution of child pornography.

Rhode Island State Police have also charged Tomas with possession of child pornography.

