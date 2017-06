By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Mt. St. Charles skated to a 7-0 win over Cranston Coop on Friday night. The Mounties scored twice in the first minute of the game and never looked back.

Ponaganset defeated North Kingstown, 3 to 1. The game was played at Levy Rink in Burrillville.

In the earlier girls game, the Bay View/Burrillville/Ponaganset Coop defeated LaSalle, 5 to 2.