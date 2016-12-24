Jets Coach Todd Bowles Hospitalized and Did Not Travel to New En - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jets Coach Todd Bowles Hospitalized and Did Not Travel to New England

Posted: Updated:

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.=
AP Sports Writer=
       NEW YORK (AP) _ New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an ``undisclosed illness,'' and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday.


        In a statement posted Friday on the team's website, the Jets say Bowles is in stable condition, but it is uncertain if he will eventually join the team in time for the game.


        If Bowles is unavailable to coach, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will fill in against the Patriots.


        The 53-year-old Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets. After a 10-6 season last year, New York has struggled to a 4-10 mark, prompting questions about Bowles' future as coach.
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.