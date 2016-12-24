Programs helping the homeless to get $5.9M in federal grants

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Programs that help the homeless in Rhode Island have been awarded $5.9 million in federal grants.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Continuum of Care grants to support more than 40 homeless assistance projects.

The Rhode Island Democrat says the federal funds are vital to keeping a commitment to prevent and end homelessness throughout the state.

The federal funds are jointly administered by nonprofits for a variety of housing programs and services, including transitional and permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, outreach efforts and client assessments.

Homelessness remains a challenge in Rhode Island.

According to HUD's 2016 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, nearly 1,200 people across Rhode Island were experiencing homelessness on a single night in late January 2016.

(c) The Associated Press ABC6 / WLNE-TV