Programs helping the homeless to get $5.9M in federal grants - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Programs helping the homeless to get $5.9M in federal grants

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Programs that help the homeless in Rhode Island have been awarded $5.9 million in federal grants.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Continuum of Care grants to support more than 40 homeless assistance projects.

The Rhode Island Democrat says the federal funds are vital to keeping a commitment to prevent and end homelessness throughout the state.

The federal funds are jointly administered by nonprofits for a variety of housing programs and services, including transitional and permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, outreach efforts and client assessments.

Homelessness remains a challenge in Rhode Island.

According to HUD's 2016 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, nearly 1,200 people across Rhode Island were experiencing homelessness on a single night in late January 2016.

(c) The Associated Press ABC6 / WLNE-TV

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.