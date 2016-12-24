Providence Police investigate stabbing and shooting

By: News Staff

Providence Police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing this Christmas Eve, both happened early this morning.

Police first responded to a home on Coggeshall Street around 1 a.m. where three people said they had been shot at. Only one of them was injured in the leg and treated at Rhode Island Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials also reported to a stabbing 25 minutes later. Police say a 25-year–old man was walking by Cranston and Messer Streets when two men attacked him. The victim was sent to the hospital.

No arrests have been made in either case.

