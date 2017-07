By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MASS. — A Fall River family of six were left homeless on Christmas after a fire tore through their home Saturday night.

Fall River fire officials responded to the home on East Warren Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, the entire building was engulfed in flames, eventually collapsing onto itself.

No one was home.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

