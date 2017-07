By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

LONDON (AP) — The music world is reacting to the death of pop star George Michael.

Andrew Ridgeley, who teamed up with Michael in the group Wham! tweeted, “Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend.”

Elton John says, “I have lost a beloved friend the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist.”

Michael died Sunday from heart failure. He was 53.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016