Ronald McDonald fundraising goal met

Ronald McDonald fundraising goal met

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Ronald McDonald house of Providence has reached its fundraising goal to expand the facility.

The nonprofit started its “Always Room at the House” campaign in 2014.

However, on Thursday, the organization announced that it had reached its $5 million fundraising goal.

The money will help offset the costs of adding 10 new bedrooms to the downtown facility.

Those new bedrooms opened this year.

Now the building can support an additional 130 families annually.

Providence, R.I.
401-453-8000

