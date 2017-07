By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — A man is dead after he was hit and killed by a train in Attleboro late Saturday night.

MBTA transit police told ABC6 News that a man in his thirties was trespassing on the tracks near the train station in Attleboro around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play and have not yet identified the victim.

