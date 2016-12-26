Providence firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire on 89 Belmont Avenue in Providence Monday morning.

Crews received a called at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Fire officials say there was one occupant in the building who jumped from the second floor. He was soon taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The owner of the building tells ABC6 News that her family has lived in that house for 62 years. Her brother was the only one home during the fire, and was the person who jumped from the building.

Providence Fire Chief, Ken Rainone, says it took an hour to knockdown the fire.

Officials say there was an issue with the fire hydrant and water had to be taken from other districts. The hydrants did not have enough water to put out the fire, which is why it took an hour.

“The fire got going pretty good and we had a little problem with water pressure so it allowed the fire to expand before we could knock it down so pretty much the whole house is in bad shape,” said Rainone.

The entire back wall of the house was engulfed in flames, and officials say the fire started in the basement.

