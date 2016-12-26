Massachusetts Hiker Dies in New Hampshire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Massachusetts Hiker Dies in New Hampshire

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

LINCOLN, N.H. - Authorities have recovered the body of a Massachusetts man who died while hiking in New Hampshire.

The Fish and Game department says 26-year-old John Holden of Jefferson, Massachusetts, had intended to hike part of Mount Bond in Lincoln on Saturday and was due home Saturday night.

Authorities were alerted Sunday morning, and a search team found his body around 8 p.m. Sunday near the top of Bond Cliff, a remote peak 8.8 miles from the Kancamagus Highway.

The body was brought down the mountain Monday morning. Authorities say Holden was an experienced hiker and had adequate gear. An autopsy is planned.

The New Hampshire Army National Guard helped Fish and Game officers with the search and recovery.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.