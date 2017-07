By: News Staff

Douglas, M.A. – Two deer were rescued by the Douglas Fire Department Monday after falling through the ice on Whitin Reservoir.

The fire department got a call saying twelve deer tried to cross the ice off of Wallis Street and two fell in.

According to Chief Kent Vinson, mutual aid from the Webster Fire Department was requested because extra manpower was needed to help save the deer.

Both deer appeared uninjured and ran away after being rescued.

