Free New Year's Day hike offered at Rocky Point State Park - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Free New Year's Day hike offered at Rocky Point State Park

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WARWICK, R.I. - Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management is offering a free hike for the public on New Year's Day.        

A guided hike of Rocky Point State Park in Warwick is set for Sunday as part of the First Day Hike Program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America's State Parks.        

The organization says nearly 55,000 people collectively hiked more than 133,000 miles nationwide on the guided hikes last New Year's Day.        

In Rhode Island, hikers will explore the new coastal state park on a two-mile tour that's expected to take two hours. The group is assembling at noon in a lot across from 415 Palmer Ave.        

Registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, contact the Department of Environmental Management.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.