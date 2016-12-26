Lyft Driver Drops Off Woman, Stabs Her In Neck - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lyft Driver Drops Off Woman, Stabs Her In Neck

BOSTON, M.A. - A Boston woman is recovering after being stabbed in the neck by a Lyft driver. 

Police say the incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

According to police, the Lyft driver, Kiona Thomas, 25, was dropping off a passenger when the altercation took place.

The victim, a 21 year old woman, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries to the neck.

"I guess somebody was getting dropped off here to visit her friend, got into an altercation with a driver. She comes down, intervenes and gets stabbed in the neck," said witness Brandy Turner. 

The victim was later released from a Boston area hospital.

Police say Thomas turned herself in and will be arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

