Domestic violence advocate speaks in light of deadly Johnston shooting, stabbing

All is quiet now at a home on Bishop Hill Road in Johnston. But on Christmas Eve police showed up to the scene of a deadly domestic violence incident.

28-year-old Jessica Sutherland was found shot, lying on the grass. She later died.

Her father, 55-year-old Robert Sutherland was found nearby with stab wounds.

But it's not the first time police have been called there for domestic disputes between the father and daughter.

Lucy Rios from the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence says she can’t comment specifically on the Sutherland case, but that domestic violence often builds over time. "Typically when we talk about domestic violence it is about a pattern - and it can escalate over time."

She also says domestic violence between family members other than significant others is more common than people realize.

"One of the things at the root of all domestic violence cases, whether it's intimate partner violence or violence between parents and siblings, is that element of power and control."

Police say they had just arrested Jessica Sutherland two days before the incident on an unrelated warrant.

They are still investigating how the fight between her and her father began, but neighbors tell ABC6 he and his wife had custody of Jessica's young daughter.

"Domestic violence happens 365 days out of the year and it happens in all communities and it affects everyone in the family."

Robert Sutherland was released from Rhode Island Hospital on Monday and will be questioned by police. There is no word on possible charges at this time.

