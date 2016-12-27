Lyft driver pleads not guilty to stabbing Boston woman

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

BOSTON (AP) — A driver for ride-hailing service Lyft has been held on $15,000 bail after pleading not guilty to stabbing another woman during a dispute over how many passengers she would transport.

Kiona Thomas, of Boston, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder in connection with the Christmas Day stabbing.

Police say the 25-year-old Thomas was picking up a customer in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, but became upset because of a miscommunication about the number of passengers.

When the customer's 21-year-old sister-in-law came outside, she was stabbed in the neck.

Thomas turned herself in on Monday.

Her lawyer called it a case of self-defense.

Lyft said in a statement it is “deeply troubled” by the report and will work with police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016