TAUNTON, M.A. - Fire officials in Taunton are looking into what started a two-alarm fire on Bay Street early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a driver passing by called police after seeing flames shooting out of the roof.

Although the building was vacant, at least two people may have been living in the building.

No one was at home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

