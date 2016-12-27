Fire in Richmond kills family dog, causes extensive damage

By: News Staff

RICHMOND, R.I. - Crews fought a large house fire that killed a family dog,Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say they responded to 1 Old Mountain Road for the report of fire around 3:00 p.m. and found flames shooting from the roof.

"You could see that the roof was gone already, it was caved into the house," said Pierre Duval, a neighbor across the street.

Although one of the two family dogs passed in the fire, the family of four that lives there was not home at the time. The homeowner told ABC6 his wife and two teen children were at a doctors appointment, when they received a call that their house was up in flames.

"The roof collapsed into the second floor, which then collapsed to the first floor,. So there were hidden pockets," said Carolina Fire Chief, Scott Barber. Crews were seen fighting hot spots for a couple of hours.

"It's making it difficult to get in and work safely to try and get to those pockets of fire," Chief Barber said on scene.

The home, which appeared to be a total loss, was built in the 1800's and passed down through family to it's current owners.

