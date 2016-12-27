30 car thefts in one night? Fair Haven residents urged to lock their doors

30 car thefts in one night? Fair Haven residents urged to lock t - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

FAIR HAVEN, M.A. – Fair Haven Police are encouraging community members to lock up their cars after a slew of thefts.

Police tell ABC6 News they had more than thirty car break-ins Monday night in the areas of: Sharon Street, Gardner Street, and Alden Street.

According to police some residents reported wallets, loose change, prescription drugs, and even Christmas presents being taken.

Police are encouraging residents in the area to look at their outdoor surveillance cameras to see if there is evidence that catches the thieves in the act.

Anyone with information is also encouraged to call Fair Haven Police at: (508) 997-7421.

