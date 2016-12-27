Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

NEW YORK, N.Y. - The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children's toys.       

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.        

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.       

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an ``all clear'' just after 5 p.m.        

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

