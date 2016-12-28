Buffalo Bills Fire Head Coach Rex Ryan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Buffalo Bills Fire Head Coach Rex Ryan

Posted: Updated:

        ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Bills have fired coach Rex Ryan ahead of their last game of the season after he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs.

        Bills officials announced Ryan's firing on Twitter on Tuesday, after a Week 16 loss to the Dolphins dropped the Bills to 7-8 and officially eliminated the team from playoff contention. The loss extended the NFL's longest active playoff drought to 17 seasons.

        Ryan was 15-16 in two seasons with Buffalo.

        The Bills also said on Twitter that Ryan's brother, Rob Ryan, was fired from his position as an assistant head coach with the responsibility to oversee defense. Rob was hired in January to improve a defense that finished 19th in the NFL last year.

        Rex Ryan came to Buffalo saying this would be his last job after six seasons with the Jets.

        The Bills owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, hired Ryan as a defensive specialist with the belief that he could bring the team back to relevance.
        ___
        For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL 
        AP-WF-12-27-16 1659GMT

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.