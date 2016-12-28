Gerald Green Scores 19 Points Off The Bench, Helps Celtics Beat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gerald Green Scores 19 Points Off The Bench, Helps Celtics Beat Grizzlies At Home

Posted: Updated:

By DOUG ALDEN
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - Avery Bradley scored 23 points, Isaiah Thomas had 21 points and seven assists, and the Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-103 on Tuesday night.

        Gerald Green added a season-high 19 points and Jae Crowder scored 17 for Boston, which won for the sixth time in seven games and beat the Grizzlies for the second time in a week. The Celtics needed overtime and a career-high 44 points from Thomas for a 112-109 win in Memphis last Tuesday.

        Marc Gasol had 26 points and nine assists for Memphis. Zach Randolph scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Grizzlies close and pulled down 10 rebounds. Tony Allen had 17 points and eight rebounds for Memphis, which was coming off a 112-102 loss in Orlando the night before but hung with Boston until the final minute.
 
        AP-WF-12-28-16 0313GMT
 

