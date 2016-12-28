P-Bruins Score Twice In Third Period To Beat Hartford, Win Fourth Straight Game

Providence Bruins Press Release

Hartford, CT – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 Tuesday night and now have points in 17 of their last 18 games. The team got goals from Wayne Simpson, Jake DeBrusk and Jordan Szwarz while Malcolm Subban got the start at goaltender.

Subban played well in the first 20 minutes, but found himself trailing 1-0 after allowing a goal with 35 seconds left in the period. Nicklas Jensen sent a pass to Adam Tambellini at the left dot and he sniped a shot high glove side on Subban for his sixth goal of the season. Robin Kovacs picked up the secondary assist on the play as the Wolf Pack took a one goal lead into the first intermission.

The P-Bruins wasted little time tying the score at one, as just 91 seconds into the second period Simpson’s ninth goal of the year evened the score. Peter Cehlarik skated just behind the net and sent a pass to Simpson who one-timed it past Jeff Malcolm for the goal. Tommy Cross picked up the secondary assist on the play as the game remained tied 1-1 into intermission number two.

Red-hot DeBrusk broke the tie just 3:53 into the final period, driving hard to the net and scoring his eighth goal of the season. It marks the fourth straight game he has scored a goal, tied for the longest such streak by a P-Bruin this season. Colton Hargrove and Chris Breen picked up helpers on the play as Providence took a 2-1 lead. Chris Summers erased the Hartford deficit less than two minutes later, beating Subban five-hole to tie the score 2-2. Providence went up for good at 9:07 as Szwarz took a Cehlarik pass and deflected it in for his seventh goal of the season. Alex Grant earned the secondary assist as the Bruins would go on to win 3-2.

Subban played well in net, stopping 29 of 31 shots faced while Malcolm saved 26 of 29. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill. Providence continues their five-game road trip Friday night as they travel to Scranton for a 7:05 pm faceoff against the Penguins.