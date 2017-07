By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

The Attleboro boys basketball team is now 5-0 to start the season. The Blue Bombardiers beating Bishop Feehan Tuesday, 76-47.

In Rhode Island action, Brandon Kolek scoring 40 points and grabbing 14 rebounds in a 73-60 win for Cumberland over Lincoln.

Also Tuesday, Juanita Sanchez beating Hope in the Floyd Narcisse Holiday Classic.