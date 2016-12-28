UPDATE: New Bedford man shot in head has died

By: New Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. — Authorities have confirmed on Friday that Justin Ortiz, 21, of New Bedford, has died at Rhode Island Hospital after he was shot in the head Tuesday night.

Officials had initially responded to 51 Tallman Street around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Ortiz was shot in the right temple and taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. He was later transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

