UHIP payment trouble

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island DHS has confirmed that its workers have both overpaid and underpaid child care employees since the launch of the state’s new benefit system.

Officials confirm that 255 payments were made incorrectly.

Last week, frustrated lawmakers gathered at the State House to hear from providers about the problems they have faced.

Representative Serpa, who heads the oversight committee, plans to host another meeting next month.

The number of cases that still need to be processed are now up to almost 17,000.

