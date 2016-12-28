38 Studios Sec. & Commerce nearing settlement - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

38 Studios Sec. & Commerce nearing settlement

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is now waiting on a formal approval by the commission.

The state expects the settlement regarding Curt Schilling’s failed video game company to be approved by early next month.

The lawsuit against the Commerce Corporation and Wells Fargo Securities accuses the companies of failing to disclose important information about the deal.

