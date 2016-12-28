Carrie Fisher dies at 60; Rhode Islanders react

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Carrie Fisher, known best as “Princess Leia” from the “Star Wars” films, died Tuesday at the age of 60, and her fans were devastated to hear the news.

Fans in Rhode Island described her death as the end of an era.

Carrie Fisher was in her early twenties when she first stole the hearts of fans all over the world as Princess Leia.

“I was 10-years-old when ‘Star Wars’ came out, so I’m a little heartbroken.”

Her roles in “Star Wars,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Austin Powers,” just to name a few, made her a house hold name for several generations.

“She was a part of my childhood involved my son as well, coming to see the movies and stuff. So, it’s like a piece of my childhood died too,” said Michael Gianfrancesco; Carrie Fisher fan.

“I'm on my way to go see rouge one for the third time. I was saying this morning without Carrie Fisher, there would probably be no Ray, no Gin Urso who I’m going to see today,” said Andrew Swallow.

Swallow also says that it is sad to lose one of the original faces of “Star Wars.”

“We lost an awesome character and an amazing woman.”

Fisher was flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest on the flight. And just four days later, her family confirmed her death.

However, this is not the first time in recent memory we have heard about Fisher dealing with health problems.

Fans locally were looking forward to meeting her at the 2015 Rhode Island Comic Con, but she cancelled last minute due to illness.

“We were hoping Carrie would pull through, but I guess it was not meant to be. We will miss her a lot.”

ABC6 News spoke with some fans who say they plan to have a “Star Wars” movie marathon Tuesday tonight in her honor.

