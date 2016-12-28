BREAKING: Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

By: News Staff

East Providence, R.I. - James Stevens, 29, of Providence, was arrested in El Paso, Texas, for the murder of Jasper Williams, according to the East Providence Police Department. He was found hiding in a motel and quickly arrested by US Marshals.

"We did have a fear that he was going to try and get to Mexico. El Paso, being a great spot to cross the border," said Detective Lieutenant Raymond Blinn.

Stevens is facing murder charges after he allegedly stabbed Williams, 24, on December 10th outside of his Lyons Avenue home. Williams later died at Rhode Island hospital from his wounds.

"I'm thankful," said Alecia Williams, Jasper Williams' mother. "I said God, please grant me this wish for him to be captured by 2017. It's not fair for us to live in fear, it's not fair for us to not have justice for my son."

Alecia Williams also told ABC6 that she met with Stevens' mother on Tuesday to discuss the case. The mother-to-mother meeting, however, was more of a frustration for Williams. "It was so hard for me to look James' mom in the face and ask her, 'Why did your son do this?' (...) She was not willing to accept the responsibility and accountability of the actions of her son, of being a murderer."

According to Detective Lieutenant Blinn, two members of the East Providence Detective Division will be heading to El Paso to continue to investigate and work with Texas authorities.

