Cell phone saves one local man from potentially dangerous situation

Fall River- If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, police say your cell phone could be a lifesaver. That may have been the case in fall river on Monday, when a man walking down New Boston Road was approached by two men, who attempted to rob him at gunpoint. The victim reached into his pocket to grab his cell phone, and when it lit up the suspects took off.



"People know when they see a device light up it could be used for something else, whether it's alert authorities or alert somebody else or even maybe just record something," says Fall River Police Detective Nelson Sousa.



Police say technology has come along way over the last decade and there are apps that can help if you're in trouble.

"Android and Apple I phone's have services built into them which is find my I phone or find my android where your item gets lost or stolen or whatever it is, you are able to track that yourselves, or you give the information to the authorities and they can track that for you as long as the phone is active."

There are other safety apps you can download to your cell phone. Safe trek (http://apple.co/1N9PZFQ) allows you to hold a button on screen while you walk to your car at night, for example. If you release the button, the app sends help to your location unless you enter a four digit pin within 10 seconds. Another is called B Safe (http://apple.co/N1S1Qm). It allows users to add friends as their "guardians" and sends an alert out if the user hits an alarm button. Detective Sousa says while safety apps can be helpful, the best thing you can do in an emergency is call 911 and be specific. In Massachusetts cell phone calls to 911 go automatically to state police, not the local departments.

"We always tell people let them know where you are."

