Pizza Delivery Driver Stabbed and Robbed

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A nineteen year old pizza delivery driver was stabbed Wednesday morning after being robbed.

The driver was delivering pizza from Vasilio’s Pizza on Atwells Avenue to the Cathedral Square Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, three suspects approached him on his way out of the building. The suspects demanded money, punched the victim, and stabbed him in the back.

The suspects only escaped with 21 dollars.

The victim was only able to describe one of the three suspects. Police say he is Hispanic and around sixteen years old.

Officials say the victim is recovering in the hospital.

