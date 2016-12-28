Pizza Delivery Driver Stabbed and Robbed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pizza Delivery Driver Stabbed and Robbed

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A nineteen year old pizza delivery driver was stabbed Wednesday morning after being robbed.

The driver was delivering pizza from Vasilio’s Pizza on Atwells Avenue to the Cathedral Square Apartments just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a police report, three suspects approached him on his way out of the building. The suspects demanded money, punched the victim, and stabbed him in the back.

The suspects only escaped with 21 dollars.

The victim was only able to describe one of the three suspects. Police say he is Hispanic and around sixteen years old.

Officials say the victim is recovering in the hospital.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.