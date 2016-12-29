Xavier Beats Up PC Men's Basketball In BIG EAST Opener

Providence College Press Release

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated in its BIG EAST opener, 82-56, at No. 17/17 Xavier on Wednesday, Jan. 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio. With the loss, the Friars fell to 10-4 overall and 0-1 in league play. Sophomore Isaiah Jackson led the team with 17 points, while junior Jalen Lindsey added 15 points.

The Friars trailed at halftime, 37-25, as Xavier shot 52 percent (13-25) from the field in the first 20 minutes of action. PC cut the lead to seven points, 30-23, when Kyron Cartwright finished off an and one with 2:20 left in the half. However, Xavier finished the half on a 7-2 run. Jackson led the Friars with nine points in the first half. Trevon Bluiett had 13 to pace Xavier.

Xavier opened the second half and continued to build on its lead as it made five of 11 threes and shot 68 percent from the field for the half. The Friars shot 9-21 (41 percent) in the second half and scored 31 points but had trouble containing the Xavier offense.

Junior Kyron Cartwright finished with eight points and eight assists for the Friars.

Bluiett was the high scorer for the game as he finished with 22 points on 8-14 shooting. As a team, Xavier shot 60 percent from field (32-53) for the game.

Providence will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 3 p.m. at No. 13/13 Butler on CBS Sports Network.