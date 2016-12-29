Falmouth wake for teen killed in crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Falmouth wake for teen killed in crash

Owen Higgins Owen Higgins

By: News Staff

FALMOUTH, MASS. — The Falmouth community will say goodbye to one of the high school hockey players that was killed in a car accident just before Christmas.

A wake for 17-year-old Owen Higgins will be held Thursday afternoon.

Higgins and fellow hockey star James Lavin were killed when their car crashed after leaving practice.

Lavin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Higgins was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he later died.

Since the accident, the school has cancelled all athletic events for the rest of the year.

