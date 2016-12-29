UPDATE: Pot growing operation uncovered while battling 2-alarm f - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Pot growing operation uncovered while battling 2-alarm fire in North Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Authorities confirmed  that a marijuana growing operation was uncovered while firefighters battled a 2nd-alarm fire in North Providence Thursday morning.

Fire crews knocked the flames down about an hour ago, but when crews arrived to Allendale Avenue, the house was completely engulfed in flames. 
 
The North Providence Fire Department was called in just after 3 a.m. Thursday morning to fight the fire.

Officials tell ABC6 News that the house was vacant and that no one was in the house when the fire started, but it is unclear if anyone was in the building recently because the fire was very bad by the time crews arrived here on the scene.

Their main focus was to make sure the flames did not spread to any near by houses.

“We had heavy fire on a couple of floors upon arrival. It ended up requiring 2 alarms plus a few additional companies. At first, we just tried to keep the fire at the house of origin. We got a pretty good knockdown right away. Then we’re able to get inside and advance,” said Battalion Chief Louis Charello of the North Providence Fire Department.  

One firefighter was injured after falling through the top floor down to the one below. He was transported by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

The State Fire Marshall Remains on the scene to investigate the cause.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

